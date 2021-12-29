Duane Chapman, 67, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:00 p.m. on December 17, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Celebration of life services will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on January 15, 2022, at the Villa Grove VFW. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL is assisting the family.

Duane was born in Mattoon, IL on August 20, 1954, to Charles and Dorothy (LeGrand) Chapman. He married Joyce Thomas on July 15, 2017. Survivors include his loving wife; daughters Tonya Oakley, Autumn Chapman and Leeza (Andrew) Edersheim; bonus children Justin Bassett, Alana Uptmor and Nichole Martin; brothers Darrell (Chris) Chapman and Dana (Sunday) Chapman; sister Diane (Terry) Stoltey; 18 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Shane Oakley.

Duane worked at Cabot Corporation in Tuscola for 33 years and recently worked at Rural King in Mattoon, IL. He served in the US Air Force from 1973 to 76. He was past Commander and a very active member of the VVFW post #2876 in Villa Grove, and also was a member of the Pesotum American Legion post #580. In his spare time, he collected guns and fishing equipment. Memorials can be made to the family in care of Barkley Funeral Chapel Box 381 Greenup, IL. 62428.

