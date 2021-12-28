Villa Grove BOE discusses Illinois COVID mandates

The meeting of the Villa Grove Board of Education was called to order at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, December 20 at 6:01 p.m.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the board moved to discussion on Illinois COVID mandates. Superintendent Carol Munson reported that the only new information currently is that following the last meeting she met with the school attorney who advised them that there is nothing finalized at this point in the state in regards to mandates and recommended them to keep their masking policy. There was a motion from board member Charlie Midsdarfer to reconsider changing the policy to highly recommend masks that died on the floor due to lack of a second. Board president Jim Clark noted that he and the board members could argue both sides of the issue, but he believes it is important to do what is best for the school and follow the advice of the attorney.

Superintendent Munson then reported to the board that a water softener would be placed on the old boiler system. However, they needed to figure out how to make sure it did not affect the FFA greenhouse. It was expected to be fixed over Christmas break.

Elementary School Principal Bobby Beck then led his report by congratulating December Students of the Month Logan McCumber (kindergarten), Jace Maurer (first grade), Summer DeVore (second grade), Ella Frost (third grade), Liam Callaway (fourth grade), Gabby Esteban-Rafael (fifth grade) and Casey Farris (sixth grade). He noted that he had attended the Piercing Together the Background of Your Student’s to Help Understand the Classroom Behavior – From Domestic Violence to Developmental Trauma conference on November 23 and learned a lot of useful information on how they can further help students who may be impacted. Beck sent a thank you to Ms. Cardiff and Mr. Napolitano for organizing a great concert this year for students, and thanked the teachers for their generosity during the 12 Days of Christmas where they raised over $1,000 for Operation Gift. He then announced that the ROE Health, Life, Safety visit was completed on December 14, with the Fire Marshal coming in January. They reported minimal concerns which were all mostly fixed by the end of the day. Beck ended by thanking the PTO for helping with the principal’s movie on December 5, noting that the PBIS reward day was December 16, and that MAPS testing was set to be completed in January.

Junior High and High School Principal Sara Jones followed, congratulating Hailey Stutz for being named the December Student of the Month and Isidora Davis for receiving a full ride scholarship to Stanford in the fall. She additionally congratulated Gavin Kiser, Ava Vollmer, and Logan Lillard for being named to the News-Gazette honorable mentions as well as Liam Barr for being selected for the Shine All Star Game. Jones thanked Chip Stevens and his students for the assembly for the fourth through eighth graders and the high school musicians, stating it was amazing. She also thanked board member Bill Fulk and his daughter Ashley for presenting to the Forensics class on arson and to Mrs. Werts for making it happen; to John Guzlowski for presenting virtually to the English Writers club class and to Mr. Kestner for organizing; and to the Pep Band and Mr. Napolitano for performing at home games and ”adding to their home gym advantage.” She noted that they have found a full time Spanish teacher for next semester, with Mrs. Debbie Flavin offering to stay and teach with certain conditions. She continued stating that she met with JHOC principals to discuss a new team entering the conference, and that baseball, softball, and cross country were being added to the junior high conference. Jones then thanked Villa Grove Police Chief Bob Rae for providing standby at the school last week with the threats circulating on TikTok. She ended by noting that students who are quarantined or ill will take their finals on Monday, January 3, that the junior high and high school band and choir concert had been postponed until January 5, and that the school would have an 11:30 a.m. dismissal on January 15.

At 6:30 p.m., the board moved to a public hearing in reference to district policy 8:30 Visitors To and Conduct on School Property with all board members present. Clark was voted presiding officer of the hearing and the defendant Brandon Carter was not present, nor was legal counsel to represent him. Superintendent Munson confirmed that Carter had been attempted to be contacted three times and that a certified receipt was not signed by him.

Evidence presented on behalf of the school stated that on November 11, Carter was in attendance at a junior high girls basketball game in Tuscola when approached the girls’ team huddle and verbally attacked Coach Veal. Munson stated that following the game she had received a message from the supervisor on duty at the game, East Prairie Principal Jared Vanaudoll, but that there were no other witness testimonies available. Munson added that in a phone call with the school, Carter had acknowledged the actions and noted that he would not be attending any more games this season. During board deliberation, the board stated that the evidence showed that Carter did commit the offense and that there was nothing presented to deny it, and asked that in the future coaches (or whichever staff member is applicable) be in attendance for the hearing to provide their testimony. Clark stated that the board needed to stick up for coaches and staff and that this kind of action would not be tolerated. He continued that in this instance, anyone is able to make appointments with the coaches and it is just asked that they wait a 24 hour “cooling off” period.

The board concurred that Carter had violated the board policy and banned him from all meetings and events for the 2021-22 school year with the exception of high school graduation. Following, the board adjourned from the hearing at 6:51 p.m., and voted to move to a closed session.

The board also:

* Heard public comment from Caleb Prosser. Prosser said that he was bringing no new information to the board, but still wants to provide “a voice for the kids” and asked the board to consider moving to a mask optional policy for students.

* Approved the minutes of the November 15 regular session meeting.

* Approved the closed session minutes of the November 15 regular session meeting.

* Authorized the payment of bills.

* Approved the monthly Treasurer’s report

* Approved the 2021 property tax levy (payable 2022). Superintendent Munson confirmed that there had been no changes since the levy was presented.

* Approved the Working Cash Bond, assigned to Treasurer Barb Alexander.

* Approved the first reading of PRESS Plus #108. It was noted that the PRESS Plus #108 is very lengthy and was going to be chunked into sections for approval.

* Approved the audit report for fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021; and approved placing it on file. It was disclosed that there were no official findings on the report and it would be placed on file.

* Discussed the ESSER III funding. It was mentioned that stakeholder input was necessary for this section and that information would be placed on the school website in January. The amount requested is $764,497 that can be used for learning loss and COVID mitigation needs.

* Approved moving to closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, resignation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; collective negotiating matters between public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; and/or evidence or testimony presented in open hearing, or in closed hearing where specifically authorized to an adjudicative body, which judgement shall be prepared and made for public inspection.

* Accepted the notice of retirement for Eric Rittman, effective June 3, 2022.

* Accepted the resignation of Beatrice Heath, evening custodian.

* Accepted the resignations of John and Amber Schweighart, junior high softball coaches.

* Approved the tenure of Blake Swan, effective January 1, 2022.

* Approved the hiring of Deborah Flavin, HS Spanish teacher, for second semester/half-days.

* Approved the hiring of Laurie Blacketer, volunteer assistant coach for high school track.

* Adjourned at 7:20 p.m. until the January 17 meeting at 6 p.m.