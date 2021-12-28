VG locals discuss New Year’s resolutions, memories

By Tony Hooker

Mel at Rick’s Country Market

Do you believe in making New Year’s Resolutions?

Yes, of course I do!

Have you made any for 2022? What are they?

I want to stop smoking and save money.

What is your favorite NYE memory?

If I could remember it, it wasn’t that great, bro! <laughing>

Leslie Kraus at Rick’s Country Market

Do you believe in making New Year’s Resolutions?

Yes

What is your resolution this year?

It’s hard for me to put into words. I want to be successful and ensure that my kids are healthy and happy.

What is your favorite NYE memory?

I love getting together with friends.

Sophia Wegeng at EmBARras

Do you believe in making New Year’s Resolutions?

Of Course.

What is your resolution for 2022? Have you thought about it?

Yes, I’ve thought a little about it. I think my resolution is to be more kind and really focus on how I treat people.

Really? Because you’re pretty nice to people as it is.

I try, but sometimes I fall from grace, <smiling> a lot more often than I’d like to!

What is your favorite NYE memory?

I spend New Year’s Eve every year with my best friend, Ashley Fulk, and her family. Every year, we get in a big circle, and we do the countdown and the cheers together. That’s what we do, every year.

Brad Kiesel

Do you believe in making New Year’s Resolutions?

I don’t always make them, but sometimes I do.

Do you have any for 2022?

I plan on losing some more weight and taking the family on more vacations, going places we haven’t gotten to in a while. That’s our plan for the year, anyway.

What is your favorite New Year’s memory?

The year that my oldest, Elijah, was born, we got to go down and visit family and friends when he was eight days old. We got to visit and have an awesome time. I guess I lead a pretty normal life! <laughs>

Cory Kappes

Do you believe in making New Year’s Resolutions?

Not really.

Next Question. What’s your favorite NYE memory?

I don’t think I should share that! <laughing>

What’s your favorite NYE memory that you can share? <smiles>

I don’t really know. When I was a kid, we used to go and hang out with our grandma.