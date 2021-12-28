Tuscola approves Carle’s purchase of Amishland lots

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. Mayor Dan Kleiss, councilmember Troy Rund, and councilmember Terra Waldrop were absent. Councilmember Alan Shoemaker was elected to run the meeting in the Mayor’s absence.

The largest item of approval on tonight’s agenda was the request for TIF Assistance for a proposal for the purchase and redevelopment of lots 1, 2, and 7 of Amishland Country Village Phase II from Carle Health in the amount of $280,000.00 which was approved by the council. Carle stated in the project summary that, “Carle Health will construct a single story 12,000 square foot medical clinic. The building will accommodate space for eight providers utilizing sixteen exam rooms, two treatment rooms, and an outpatient lab and imaging space. Proper support spaces such as offices, receiving, waiting room, telecom and IT data room are included in the program. The development will include a walking path on the property that the staff and community can access and aims to promote a healthier work environment and lifestyle. A surface parking lot is also planned for the site. The surface will include planting islands for trees and vegetation, site lighting for safety and adequate fire access will be incorporated.”

It adds that, “Mechanical equipment will be screened on the roof which will keep it out of sight and also help reduce noise pollution. The exterior of the clinic will be constructed in a mixture of brick, metal panels and an aluminum glass storefront. The grounds will be professionally landscaped and irrigated. A no maintenance landscape plan which will focus on native plants and grasses will be implemented on a majority of the site. The following pictures (pictured above) represent a clinic and office support building with the Carle Health organization. These facilities were recently completed and set the precedent for the types of exterior materials to be used in a single story Tuscola Clinic. Carle Health is excited for the opportunity to expand its delivery of quality care to the community.”

City Administrator Drew Hoel noted that the proposal came when the city’s solicited proposals for the area. He added that with the approval they were looking at a three-month close and that Carle Health was already working on preliminary projects. He stated that at this time he was unsure of a construction timeline but anticipates the work to be completed quickly.

The council also approved a request for TIF Assistance from Love’s for the reimbursement for Moore Avenue construction in the amount of $1,800,000. Hoel explained that Love’s had submitted a request for reimbursement pursuant to the redevelopment of agreement the city entered into with them for the construction of Moore Avenue, the intersection with US Route 36, and the entire private development. He stated that they and the project engineer have reviewed the detailed construction costs, lien waivers, and supporting documents and recommends paying the full amount requested that was approved by the council.

With no further business, the council moved to adjourn at 7:40 p.m., with Shoemaker wishing all a Happy New Year and a prosporous 2022!

The council also:

* Was reminded that 2021 Golf Cart Permits expire at the end of this year. Treasurer Alta Long noted that renewals can be completed on the city’s website, tuscola.org.

* Approved the minutes of the December 13 meeting.

* Approved the November 2021 financial report.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,908,503.23.

* Approved a Community Building Lease with Alcohol for the Tuscola Home Center Christmas Party on January 15, 2021.

* Adjourned at 7:40 p.m. until the January 10, 2022 meeting at 7:30 p.m.