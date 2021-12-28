Provider Stephanie Lowrance joins Horizon Health Cardiology team

Stephanie Lowrance, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Horizon Health’s growing cardiology service.

“I am excited to be a part of the cardiology team at Horizon Health,” she said. “This is a specialty area that will provide a much-needed service to the patient population in our rural service area, allowing for highly specialized care close to home.”

Stephanie joins Melissa Thomas, family nurse practitioner, who joined the cardiology team in August 2021. The cardiology team sees both clinic patients and hospitalized patients.

Stephanie has 28 years of nursing experience, four of them as a nurse practitioner. Her background includes convenient care clinics, family practice, emergency department, special care unit, OB/GYN, and thoracic/vascular surgery.

“My vascular background attracted me to the area of cardiology,” Stephanie said. “Atherosclerosis can affect arteries anywhere in the body, but can be treated with healthy lifestyle habits, and if necessary, a prescribed medical regimen. It commonly occurs with aging, leading to coronary artery disease, carotid artery disease, and peripheral artery disease, which are conditions we commonly treat in cardiology.”

The cardiology team also treats many other conditions, including congestive heart failure (CHF), chest pain, arrhythmias (irregular heart beat), and high blood pressure. It offers cardiac testing (echocardiogram), stress testing, and heart rhythm monitoring. The team also provides medication management and patient education.

Stephanie has a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois. She has an associate’s degree in nursing from Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois.

Stephanie was born and raised in southern Illinois. She lives in West Union, Illinois, with her husband, Rob, and seven children. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, traveling, watching movies, riding ATVs, and fishing.

A medical referral is not required to see Stephanie. For an appointment, call 217-466-4096.