Lady Warriors basketball team looks to defense in match up against Okaw Valley

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls basketball team celebrated Christmas with a gift exchange and donations to Toy Drives but the Lady Warriors were stingy on the court a few days before the big day. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s squad limited the Lady Timberwolves of Okaw Valley to just 11 points in the first half in a 40-32 non-conference rout.

Ella Boyer hit a three to open the festivities, backed it up with a runner and Maddie Stahler followed with a three of her own helping the black and gold to 8-2 lead after three minutes of action. The T-Wolves fired back with a 6-2 run but Boyer answered with her second trey of the frame and Harley Woodard put back an offensive rebound giving Tuscola a 15-8 advantage after one.

Woodard followed a Sydney Moss jumper with an old-fashioned three as Kohlbecker’s crew pushed the lead to double-digits just two minutes into the second quarter. The defense did the rest holding the visitors without a field goal in the stanza and just five points total heading to the break on top 23-11. Both Sophie Kremitzki and Isabelle Wilcox stepped outside the arc in the second half allowing the Warriors to cruise to their ninth victory on the year moving to 9-4 overall.

Boyer and Woodard led the way with eight points a piece. Kremitzki and Wilcox were next in line with seven points while Stahler contributed six and Moss four. Woodard was strong on the boards grabbing a team best seven rebounds. She also joined with Kremitzki and Taylor Musgrave on the defensive end, all swiping at least three steals. Kremitzki also added four assists to her season stat sheet running the point.