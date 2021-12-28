Horizon Health expands behavioral health services with Dr. Elliot

Horizon Health continues to expand its behavioral health services with the addition of Dr. William Elliott, licensed clinical psychologist.

Dr. Elliott joins Abby Barrett, licensed clinical social worker at Horizon Health, increasing local access to behavioral/mental health services. She and Dr. Elliott provide individual and group therapy.

“Like other rural communities, we have faced shortages of behavioral health services,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president & CEO. “After significant efforts in provider recruitment and an investment in new physical space, all the pieces are coming together. Our ‘whole person’ approach to healthcare consists of both medical and behavioral health services, and is what our communities need and want.”

Dr. Elliott, of Paris, has 45 years of behavioral health experience, primarily in the criminal justice system. He has worked for the Illinois/Indiana Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Terre Haute. For the past three years, he has been a consultant to behavioral health professionals throughout the country.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with people in the community who are struggling with mental health issues because of the stigma associated with it or who have difficulty accessing care,” Dr. Elliott said. “Mental health treatments are just as important as treatments for any medical condition.”

Dr. Elliott also provides counseling services for Horizon Health’s Employee Assistance Program in conjunction with the Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties (HRC).

Dr. Elliott has a doctorate degree in philosophy/counseling psychology with a master’s degree in criminology from Indiana State University. He and his wife, Sandy, a former Paris High School teacher for 30 years, have two daughters and five grandchildren.

Abby Barrett provides individual and group counseling to adults age 18 and older in the clinic and hospital. She also facilitates Horizon Health’s Cancer Friendship Group and Caregiver Support Group.

“Since the pandemic, the mental health needs have only increased,” Abby said. “Having a diverse group of mental health providers at Horizon Health will benefit the community.”

Abby joined Horizon Health in November 2015. Previously, she worked as the social service director at Paris Healthcare Center and Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. She also served as residential services director at Tanner Place in Paris.

“Abby has been an asset to our organization for many years,” Smith said. “Her additional training and the recruitment of Dr. Elliott are exciting additions to our behavioral health team. And, there’s still more to come as we continue to grow our services.”

To learn more about behavioral/mental health services at Horizon Health, visit MyHorizonHealth.org.