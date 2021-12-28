Douglas County Health Department seeking Pandemic Project submissions

The year 2019 is attached to the name, yet here we are, just a whisper away from 2022 and still … COVID-19 continues to directly affect almost every aspect of our lives. Time inexorably moves on as we look at navigating (who would have guessed) year three of an historic global pandemic.

How are we doing it? In what ways has the process changed over time? What have the impacts been to our families, workplaces, schools, health, social interactions? What have we learned along the way? Finding, gathering, and documenting the answers to those questions is at the very heart of a project to capture this seminal moment in Douglas County history while it’s still happening in real time.

Douglas County Health Department is looking for submissions from people of all walks of life – students, senior citizens, teachers, administrators, parents, athletes, small and large business owners, employees, consumers, healthcare workers, and private citizens. We all have stories to tell, observations to relate, opinions to offer on this shared experience.

What should your submissions include? Entirely up to you, including the format. Journal entries, letters to your kids/grandkids, photos, stories, video clips, oral or video interviews, random collections of thoughts and memories, physical objects … any of these would be good. Did you have COVID? If so, what was it like for you? Did you take up a hobby during quarantine or isolation, perhaps start a new family tradition? Tell us about–better yet show examples of–those. Make this your project; we’ll just serve as the custodian.

We’ll be sharing your submissions periodically, so stay tuned and stay healthy. Can’t wait to see what you have to offer!

Submissions can be sent to Colleen Lehmann in the following ways:

Email colleen.lehmann@douglascountyil.com

Mail or drop off to DCHD at Tuscola Factory Outlets/Building J600/Tuscola, IL 61953

Questions? Call Colleen at 217-253-4137 ext. 1229 (M-Th. 8-4:30 p.m.)