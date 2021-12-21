Villa Grove High School winter sports wrap
By Tony Hooker
All winter sports have had games suspended due to COVID-19 issues, both with VG teams and with their opponents.
Fall sports participants honored with all area recognition:
Girls Golf
Senior Ava Vollmer and sophomore Ava Vollmer were named to the News-Gazette All Area honorable mention team.
Boys Golf
Gavin Kiser earned All Lincoln Prairie Conference and News-Gazette All Area honorable mention honors.
Football
Brady Clodfelder-first team WR, Deandre Reinhart-First team DL, Luke Zimmerman-First Team LB, Layne Rund-First Team DB, Elijah Kiesel-First Team P, Liam Barr-Second Team QB, Daelin Price-Second Team OL, Luke Zimmerman-Second Team ATH, Tyler Wilson-Second Team LB, Daelin Price Honorable Mention K, DL
News Gazette All Area Special Mention-Luke Zimmerman, Honorable Mention-Liam Barr, Brady Clodfelder, Elijah Kiesel, Daelin Price, DeAndre Reinhart, and Layne Rund
Volleyball
Vanessa Wright-All Lincoln Prairie Conference Honorable Mention