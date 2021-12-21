Real Life Wellness-How to Stay Motivated in 2022!

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

This time of year is tough for almost everyone, in one way or another. Family, friends, clients and expectations can all catch up with you and lead to many bad habits sneaking out of the shadows and letting your healthy lifestyle go out the window. Join the club. This has happened to me more than once.

But come January 1t, that all changes…right? You are going to eat better, exercise, be mindful and live the quality life you deserve. This is certainly a worthy goal and you have every right to think you can achieve it. But, in my experience, what most people miss, which leads to failure, is they don’t go through the process of proper goal setting.

A proper Healthy Lifestyle Goal is achieved by going through the following process. First, you make a list of all of the things you don’t like about your health right now. Your weight, strength, flexibility, diet, high blood pressure, Diabetes and pain. You get the picture. Write down all of the things you would like to get rid of in 2022. Be realistic, open and honest with yourself.

Next, make another list of all the things you would like to accomplish in 2022 with regards to your health. How far would you like to be able to walk? How many pounds would you like to lose? How much weight would you like to lift? Again, be realistic and put down specific mileage, weights and other measurements. Every goal must be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time based. If you have all five of these parts to a goal, it is much more likely to be reached.

But here comes the hard part. Now you must come up with some reason outside yourself that will keep you motivated until you reach your goal! This is the key to your success. Any goal, but especially a health goal, must be emotionally anchored to some other life event that is very, very important to you.

I can use my situation as an example. My daughter Allison is getting married in 2022. Everyone in my family is super excited and can’t wait for her big day to come. We have all set different health goals for different things, but all of us wake up every morning thinking about how good we want to look and feel on her wedding day.

Another example is my practice. My goal has always been to help as many people as I can with their health. Nobody makes me go into the office every day. Nobody is pushing me to learn new techniques or go to seminars. I just picture myself helping people with their health forever. This goal is what gets me up in the morning.

So, what is it going to be for you? Is it an upcoming event? Someone special you want to be with. Anchor your 2022 health journey to something or someone outside of yourself. The bigger your vision, the more motivation you will have to complete it.

Merry Christmas to you and your family and God Bless You in 2022!