Phyllis Marie Ruzycki, 97, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Sturgill Hospice House, Brooksvile, FL.

Phyllis was born March 22, 1924, in Watertown, MA, daughter of Walter Bryant and Mabel (Morash) Wicks.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Landeck (Joe) of Villa Grove, IL, and her son, David Simons (Diane) of Weeki Wachee, FL; three grandchildren, Lance Landeck (Annette) of Newman, IL, Joey Lynn Sexton of Odell, IL, and Jason Simons. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Jenkins (Nate) of Avon, IN, Jordan Landeck (Adam Held) of St. Louis, MO, Tyrah Sexton and Trevor Sexton of Odell, IL; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nash and Noah Jenkins, Avon, IN and by one niece, Nancy Bastjan, of Sherwood, WI.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; two sisters, Betty Vaughn and Elayne Gambrill and one brother, Robert Bryant.

During WWII, Phyllis worked in an airplane plant in California and spent many years in the Midwest. She loved a challenge and handled many repair and construction projects herself. She also liked to square dance and hear stories about her family.