Memories and Musings

By Cheri Sims

Merry Christmas!

I can’t believe how the month of December seems to pass so quickly! Most likely because we are all so busy but I think we should have a longer December.

With just a couple days until Christmas Day; cooking and gift wrapping are at the top of my list. Some of my friends are finished with gift wrapping but I like to experience the fun the week of Christmas. Since I have been living in one story houses since 2005 this is the time of year I miss the two story houses. My gift wrapping room was always on the second story and it was so much fun carrying my wrapped presents down the decorated staircase and into the parlor to place them under the Christmas tree. It seemed so Victorian!

Last week I was surprised when asked by a clerk if I would like to have my purchased gift wrapped in the store. The courtesy of wrapping packages has almost become a thing of the past but it never bothered me because I enjoy doing it myself. My first job, at Carson’s in 1965, was in the gift wrap department. All new employees were assigned one week to learn the intricacies of gift wrapping using their signature boxes, paper and ribbons. There were no pre-formed bows, we had to learn how to make three types of bows and that task was quite difficult for some of the employees. To this day I prefer to use French wire ribbon and make my own bows.

Learning how to crimp the edges of the paper around the boxes was an art to be learned as well. One was only allowed to use three small pieces of tape so folding the edges properly was tantamount to the whole process. Wasting paper was not acceptable, using more tape than three was also not to be done and fitting the size of the box to the purchase was also quite important. There was also a particular way to fold the tissue inside of the boxes, the edges were to be folded crisply and if the paper was too large for the box, it had to be folded not cut with scissors. I mastered the task quickly so I never had a problem when assigned to wrap packages. The most challenging items to gift wrap were women’s peignoir sets and nightgowns. The material was slippery and would slide down to one end of the box unless incased in tissue paper to secure the fabric. We all seemed to have trouble with these items but practice made perfect.

My Dad was particularly good at wrapping gifts. I did not know that he had also learned the technique while clerking at Woolworth in Taylorville. He and I would have package wrapping races and as good as I was, he always beat me and I was fast. Daddy had a corner crossover trick with ribbon that I have never mastered. He said it was like the old timers used to do when wrapping meat in newspaper and string. To this day I can not get the ribbon right and believe me I try every year.

I have never met a commercial fruitcake I liked so as I am writing I have a “sort of’’ fruit cake in the oven. Sadly my Mom no longer makes her fruitcake and it was delicious. Many of my friends do not like traditional fruit cake so I decided to come up with a recipe of my own. The main complaint is the candied fruit and I totally agree; it tastes like medicine to me. I have used a basic fruit cake recipe and substituted brown sugar for the white sugar. For the fruit I used a yellow apple, cran-raisins, regular raisins, lemon juice and finely chopped lemon and orange peel and a cup of Amish apple butter. Then I added 3/4 cup dark rum for a distinctive flavor. I made one a couple years ago with Mead and did not like the flavor so I decided to use rum this time. I will add more rum after the cake cools and wrap it tightly for a few days until the unveiling! Wish me luck.

My shopping is finished and naturally I found a couple items on sale that I couldn’t do without. I don’t always wait for sales because some of the sizes I want are always gone by the time they are put on sale. My son is not the easiest person to buy for but I love buying for my daughter-in-law. She loves clothing and I like to buy it. Usually I put together a large box of tops I have purchased on all my trips throughout the year but I haven’t gone anywhere this year so I have had to come up with a different idea. The kids are all grown up and I have no one for which to buy toys but that did not stop me from looking at toys in the stores.

Now that this week’s missive is completed I will concentrate on last minute cooking. Here are a couple ideas for quick Christmas treats. I plan to make these for Christmas dinner.

Don’t forget the real reason for the season!!

Four Ingredient Pecan Balls

Ingredients

* 1/2 cup unsalted butter,

1 stick, softened

* 2 tablespoons

granulated sugar

* 1 cup all-purpose flour

* 1 heaping cup chopped

pecans

* 1/4 teaspoon salt

* Optional chocolate

drizzle: 1/2 cup semi

sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F.

2. Cream together the butter, sugar and flour with a hand mixer or stand mixer.

3. Fold in the pecans and salt and stir until combined. The mixture will be crumbly but will stick to itself.

4. Roll the dough into small balls (about 1/2-inch across) and place on an ungreased baking sheet. (You can wet your hands to keep the dough from sticking to you.)

5. Bake at 275 degrees F for 45 minutes.

6. Let cool completely on the baking sheet before transferring to an airtight container. These pecan puffs keep for up to a week on the counter or in the pantry.

7. To make the chocolate sauce: Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir and microwave in 30 seconds intervals until chocolate is melted and can be stirred together. Drizzle melted chocolate over cooled pecan balls or dunk balls in the chocolate sauce. (https://iwashyoudry.com/4-ingredient-pecan-balls/)

No Bake Date Bars

Ingredients

* 1.5 cups Dried Dates ,

see note 1

* 1/2 cup Dried Apricots

* 1/2 cup Almonds ,

skinless (70 grams)

* 1/4 cup Pumpkin Seeds

or Sunflower Seeds (40

grams)

* 3 tablespoons Coconut

Oil

* 2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Instructions

1. In a food processor, process dates with apricots until they are shredded to pieces (this should not take long – about a minute). Add almonds and pumpkin seeds and process again until these are crushed to small pieces (not powder).

2. Add melted coconut oil and cocoa powder and process until well combined. The mixture should look like coarse crumbs.

3. Transfer the mixture into a square pan lined with baking parchment. With the back of a measuring cup/spoon, firmly press it down until you get nice smooth surface.

4. Place them in the freezer for 15 minutes (or longer) before you cut them into individual energy bars.

5. Enjoy! (https://www.happyfoodstube.com/no-bake-date-bars/)

6. NOTE: I like to sprinkle the date bars with powdered sugar before serving.