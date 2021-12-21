Lady Warriors basketball team defense too much for Central A&M

By Lenny Sementi

The Central Illinois Conference opener against Clinton didn’t go as planned a few weeks back but coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew let the rest of the league know they will be a force to reckon with after dominating Central A&M this past Monday, December 13. They backed it up with a big win in the ‘Cola Wars’ a few nights later on Thursday moving to 8-5 on the year boasting a four game win streak heading into the holiday season.

Senior Sophie Kremitzki was tops in the scoring department in both contests accounting for 35 points in the two game swing. Junior Ella Boyer was next in line with 23 points, while Harley Woodard added 16 points to her season stat sheet.

The Warriors took advantage of the home rims early against A&M building a 15-point lead by the end of one on eight of ten from the field heading to the second on top 19-4. Boyer opened the contest with a three and Kremitzki made her first four shots, two of which were from behind the arc. When they did miss Woodard grabbed the rebound putting one back on her way to the first double-double of her career scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive end.

Seniors Maddie Stahler and Taylor Musgrave had two of their four steals in the second as the Warriors defensive pressure resulted in the offensive points helping Kohlbecker group to a 29-6 lead at the second buzzer all but ending the suspense. Stahler added four points and five assists to her stats while Musgrave and Sydney Moss combined for nine rebounds, four and five respectively in the victory.

“They switched defenses in both their previous games,” stated Kohlbecker. “They were under high pressure so that’s what we prepared for and it paid off. Our girls shared the ball and found the open player on offensive sets.”

Boyer again went deep in the first quarter against Arcola en-route to 15 points, which included treys in each of the first three stanzas. Kremitzki accounted for five points in the first eight minutes of action helping the Warriors run out to an 18-11 lead after one. She led all scoring at least four points in every quarter dropping a season best 21 points on the Riders.

Arcola fired back with an 11-4 to open the second frame, knotting the game at 22 with just under four minutes left in the first half. Kremitzki finished off a feed from Boyer and hit a runner fueling a nine-point black and gold run handing coach K. a 31-22 advantage at the break.

Boyer drained her third three of the contest in the third and her freshman sister Ava hit a big shot as the two teams traded buckets. Kremitzki kept the ball rolling as well with six points in the stanza as Tuscola headed to the final stanza on top 41-34. She then hit two of two from the line in the fourth and the Warriors sealed the deal on the win with 5-points at the charity stripe down the stretch.

“It seemed to be a game of runs, when it seemed we would push a lead to double digits they would make a couple shots and be right back in it,” commented the coach. “We played a good game defensively, and offensively we shot 38 percent and 44 percent from the arc, and at times the ball moved well. We are still a bit impatient, and need increased offensive output from other players. Ava (Boyer) and Sydney (Moss) provided quality minutes off the bench, being young, we need their confidence to grow.”