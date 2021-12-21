Hatfield, Pierce take the field again

By Lenny Sementi

Seniors Haven Hatfield and Patrick Pierce missed out on two games this season because of a COVID shutdown, which ultimately led to a missed playoff berth. They also were shortened three games as juniors during a shortened spring season and no playoffs due to the pandemic.

It was a tough two years but the duo is getting a chance to get one of those games back. Both were selected to represent Tuscola High School in the North/South Shrine game this summer. There will be a familiar face on the sideline as well. Warriors head coach Andy Romine was awarded an assistant spot on the staff of the North Red Team.

Hatfield, a first team unanimous choice all CIC selection, will be on the offensive line. The three-year varsity starter also collected 2nd team All Area News Gazette honors this past week. Pierce, a 2nd team All State selection, first team unanimous choice CIC selection and first team News Gazette All Area honoree at linebacker is listed as a TE and linebacker on the roster.

Three other Warriors that resided on the CIC squad landed on the News Gazette team as well. Senior Tuscola signal caller and 1,300-yard rusher Peyton Armstrong garnered 2nd Team All Area accolades. Junior Chris Boyd earned all league honors on both sides of the ball and grabbed Special Mention honors on the All Area team. Senior defensive back Caden Baer and junior nose guard Ben Hornaday landed an All Area honorable mention nod.