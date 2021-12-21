Back to back wins for Bozarth’s bunch of TCHS basketball players

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team had a game cancelled last week but they didn’t miss a beat following a six-day layoff grabbing two wins at the end of it. The senior led Warriors escaped an early scare versus Argenta-Oreana on Friday evening and then dominated Tri-County less than 24 hours later on Saturday afternoon moving to 7-1 on the year.

The home rims were not friendly to the Warriors at the start of Fridays skirmish against the Bombers. Tuscola hit just three of 16 from the field in the first frame, notching a pair of threes and a runner in the first eight minute of the action. Senior James Parsley got it all started with a tre and Jalen Quinn followed with one and then hit a runner but Argenta rode the hot hand of Landon Lawson to a five-point advantage at the first buzzer leading 13-8.

Quinn had the answer in the second stanza pouring in nine points. He joined with his brother Jordan, who drained a three-ball, and Haven Hatfield on the offensive end to fuel the comeback. Quinn was also strong on defense, swiping two of his game high six steals in the first five minutes of the quarter helping the Warriors limit the visitors to just seven points heading to the half leading to a 22-19 Tuscola lead at the break.

From that point on it was all black and gold scoring 20 and 18 in the third and fourth quarters to collect the 60-41 non-conference victory. Quinn scored 19 points after the half and a game high 32 in the game on 14 of 25 from the field while notching 12 rebounds and adding a double-double to his season stat sheet. Next up was Josiah Hortin with six points then came Easton Cunningham the younger Quinn and Thomas Brown who ended the evening with five points each.

It was all but over after the first quarter the next day versus the Titans. The long ball was lethal with three players hitting three’s in the first quarter alone. Jalen Quinn hit a pair, as did Cunningham while Horton delivered one of his own. When the dust settled after the initial horn it was 25-11 Tuscola and by the half there was a 31-point gap between two squads with the Warriors out in front 45-14. Another 20-point outburst in the third invoked the running clock for the entire fourth period leading to a lopsided 87-32 win.

The elder Quinn led all with 23 points and fell just short of back-to-back double-doubles grabbing nine rebounds. Senior Preston Brown and Cunningham eclipsed the double-digit plateau each adding 14 points to the cause. Chris Boyd checked in with eight points, then came Jordan Quinn with seven points followed by Hortin who tallied six points. In all, coach Bozarth’s squad landed eleven players in the official offensive scorebook.