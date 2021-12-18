Daniel “Mark” Mooney, 59, of rural Newman passed away at home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Mark was the son of George and Doris Mooney. He has two children, Jordan of St. Louis and Cameron of Villa Grove, by his first wife Michelle Watters.

In 2002, Mark met the love of his life, Sharon Anderson, through a mutual friend, Bill Bidwell. They married in 2004. Mark worked for Super Value for over 30 years, retiring in 2018. He remained close to many of his friends from work. Anyone who knew Mark knew him as a kind and thoughtful person. He enjoyed golf, fishing, all things farming, and living on the farm where he grew up.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children, his mother Doris, his brother David (Regina) of Kendallville, IN, his sister Cara Roy of Savoy, sister-in-law Allison (Todd Burks) of Charlottesville, VA, brother-in-law David (Rachel) Anderson of Albury, Australia, and Corey Arnold who he loved as his own. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and their families.

A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at the Fairfield Cemetery in Newman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carle Cancer Center. The family is grateful for the care and kindness shown to Mark during his illness.