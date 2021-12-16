John William Waldrop, 94, of Tuscola, IL, passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating. No Visitation will be held.

John was born on December 2, 1927 in Champaign County, the son of Ralph and Elizabeth Burrows Waldrop. He married Lucille Baker in June 1947 in Villa Grove. She preceded him in death on April 29, 1983.

Survivors include his significant other: Shirley Schweighart, his son and daughter: Linda Burkholder of Tucson, AZ, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister: Betty Martin of Danville and brother Joe Waldrop of Tuscola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Vickie Bailey, sister: Marjorie McIntosh and brother: Gene Waldrop.

John worked as a welder and retired from USI Chemical Company in 1985. He was a member of the Villa Grove Christian Church for 79 years.

He was greatly respected and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

