Michael Andrew Rutledge, 73, of Arthur, IL passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. Rev. Doug Davis officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held two hours prior to the funeral from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Michael was born on December 21, 1947 in St. Louis, MO. He was a son of John Andrew and Sarah Elizabeth (Greene) Rutledge. He married Mary Ellen Brock on August 1, 1970 in DuQuoin, IL. She passed away on February 10, 2021.

He is survived by two daughters, Sarah Chloe Rutledge of Arthur, IL and Susan Lynn Golden of Fredrick, OK, and one sister, Margo Blaudow and her husband Jerry of Tuscola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Rutledge and one sister, Marna Kettwich.

Michael was in the US Army Reserves.

Michael was a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.

Michael was a loyal father, husband, son, brother, cousin, church member and contributor to society and he always ended everything with Joy. He always enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews. Michael loved sports, loved to coach and play, and was a huge part of youth and school athletics.

Michael helped Mary Ellen with anything she was involved in, and he had many ministries, one being his cookie ministry.

Memorials may be made to the Michael and Mary Ellen Scholarship Fund.