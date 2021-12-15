Louis G. Badger Jr., 80, of Newman passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Newman Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newman.

Louis was born in Atwood on March 19, 1941 to Louis “Bud” George Badger Sr. and Lola Mary (Conner) Badger. He married Dorothy (Coslet) Badger on December 19, 1976 in Hugo; she survives.

Also surviving are four children, Susan Pittsley, Tom Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, and Valerie Griffin; two sisters, Darlene Minnick, and Judy Badger; one brother, Tom Badger; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Louis and Lola Badger; one son, Dennis Badger; father and mother-in-law Dale and Gertrude Coslet; and step mother-in-law Mary Coslet.

Louis graduated from Atwood High School in 1959. He was a member of the Tuscola Ambucs and a 48-year member of the Moose. He retired from SuperValu.

Donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services.