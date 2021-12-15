Helen E. Luth, 91, of Newman passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.

Helen was born on June 21, 1930 to Clarence and Bertha (Rahn) Wienke. She married Eugene Luth on October 3, 1948.

She is survived by her two sons, Geof (Judy) Luth and Greg (Connie) Luth; four grandchildren, Tammy Grafton, Ed Luth, Jessica (Scott) Armstrong, and Courtney (Keven) Luth; five great-grandchildren, Elle Luth, Emma Luth, Landin Luth, Jack Armstrong, and Josie Armstrong; and one sister, Deanna Dohme.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarance and Bertha Wienke; two brothers; and four sisters.

Helen graduated from Allerton High School where she was the first and only homecoming queen they had. Helen’s other claim to fame was being a contestant on Garry Moore’s To Tell the Truth and I’ve Got a Secret. Helen and Gene along with Helen (Virgil) and Helen (Albert) Luth traveled via train to New York City to attend the shows. She and Eugene loved getting together with family and friends to play Euchre or to go bowling. She was a great artist and was very talented at painting birds and flowers; her two favorite things. When she wasn’t painting, you could find her working in her garden, or out shopping and enjoying herself.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Broadlands Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Sharp officiating. Burial followed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation was held an hour prior to the funeral service (1-2 p.m.) at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Broadlands