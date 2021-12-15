Betty Lou “Vickroy” Maier, 83, of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:38 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence in Arcola, IL.

Betty was born on January 2, 1937, at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Paul and Martha “Seip” Vickroy. She married Kenneth Maier on November 23, 1963. He passed away in May 2014.

Survivors include her sister Phyllis Rogers of Arcola, IL; great niece Bailey England and her husband Grant of Arcola, IL; nephew Ty Rogers and his wife Patricia of Arcola, IL; special great-great nephews Tristan and Oliver Leman and Austin and Aidan England of Arcola, IL.

Her parents and her husband Kenneth preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from Arcola High School in 1955. She worked for Dr. S. E. Allen for many years and after her marriage to Kenneth, she helped him with the farming.

Betty enjoyed golfing and visiting with her friends and family.

She would like to send a special thank you to Kathy Graves for all the get-well cards, and to her special friend Vickie Biggs for all she did to help her get through this Cancer.

Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and as Betty requested there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola or to the donor’s choice.