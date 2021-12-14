Ruth Louise Rentschler, 98, of Tuscola passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at The Arthur Home, Arthur, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, IL with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

No visitation will be held.

Ruth was born November 23, 1923 in rural Tuscola. She was the oldest of three children born to Charles and Marie Cordts Stumeier

Ruth attended country grade schools for her first 8 years of schooling. She walked the distance to school each day, often accompanied by her dad in the cold, wintry days. When it was time for Ruth to attend high school, she attended a small high school in Pesotum, Illinois for two years. She attended high school in Pesotum because that was the only school in her area that had a school bus. In order for Ruth to complete her last two years of high school, she lived with Reverend Martin and Anna Freche in Tuscola and attended Tuscola High School. Ruth graduated from Tuscola High School in 1941. Upon graduation, Ruth attended Eastern Illinois Teacher’s College in Charleston, Illinois. At that time, two years of college education was adequate to become an Illinois public teacher. So, Ruth finished her two years at Eastern and graduated in 1943.

Ruth began her teaching career at Ellars Country School. This school had all eight grades and Ruth had many jobs besides teaching the wide variety of age levels. She stoked the fire each morning in the school building, cleaned the building, and played recess games with all the children. Ruth taught at Ellars Country School for two years. She then moved onto Macedonia Country School, where she also taught for two years.

On April 19, 1946, Ruth married Donald Louis Rentschler. They continued to live in rural Tuscola during the majority of their married life. Don was a farmer and Ruth continued teaching, but she left the country schools. Ruth taught second grade at Atwood Grade school for one year in 1947.

Ruth left her teaching career for ten years to be a stay-at-home mother. Their son, Robert Eugene, was born on February 20, 1949. Three years later, their daughter, Patricia Joan, was born on December 15, 1952.

Ruth returned to teaching in 1958. She began teaching first grade at South Ward Grade School in Tuscola. Later, South Ward was torn down and Ruth moved two blocks north to North Ward Grade School. During her teaching tenure in Tuscola, Ruth returned to Eastern Illinois University to obtain her last two years of college. Ruth received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1969. Ruth continued teaching many of Tuscola residents their first-grade skills for 29 years. In 1987, Ruth retired from teaching. She would always have many fond memories of her 34 years in the classroom. On any given day, she could recall many stories of former students and colleagues. Ruth and several of her fellow teachers have stayed in contact throughout the years.

Ruth was a lifetime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola where she was involved in the Lutheran Ladies Aid and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Ruth was also a member of the Illinois Education Association, the National Education Association, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and the Douglas County Retired Teachers.

Ruth’s favorite times centered around her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful afghans. In the summertime, Ruth enjoyed planting and taking care of many flowerpots and gardens.

Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Galen Ochs, of Arthur. Ruth had three grandchildren, Christy, Robert II, of Mississippi and Alyssa Ochs, her husband, Sridhar Balasubramanian, and their son, Ravi Chandran, of Placitas, New Mexico.

Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Janet Stumeier, of Tuscola, and their son, David, his wife, Michelle, and their sons, Caleb (Rachel) and Ethan, and Tim Stumeier. Ruth’s sister is Waunetta Arnold of Lincoln, IL.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don, in 1985, and her son, Robert, in 1999.

Ruth and her family would like to say a special thank you to all of the caring and helpful CNA’s, kitchen helpers, and staff at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola and The Arthur Home in Arthur. They did an excellent job of taking care of Ruth.

Memorials can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The family requests that masks be worn and that social distancing is observed.

