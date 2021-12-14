Real Life Wellness-Experience Healthy Lifestyle Freedom…Forever

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

Sounds pretty good doesn’t it? Wouldn’t you like to do what you want, when you want, with who you want? Plus know you will be helping others around you by giving them an example of what is possible for them.

This isn’t a pipe dream. Every person reading this has the ability to move towards health. That is the beauty of our body. It can take years of abuse from poor lifestyle habits and can still regenerate itself into a new better you, if you just give it the right stuff to do it!

If you’re like me, you have tried to do this many times in the past and have failed miserably. Yo-yo diets, the latest greatest exercise equipment, videos and programs are all examples of things I just knew were going to work but fizzled out quickly leaving me back in the same old place I started…or worse.

So how can I make such a strong statement? What has changed that lets me believe things can be different this time around? Me! I have learned the only person who can take care of me is me. I have to be accountable to myself. I’ve learned what I will tolerate and what I won’t.

For me, I can’t tolerate negative people, a lot of sugar, no sleep and a meal without protein. But this is me. You are different. Each of us has to piece together their own Healthy Lifestyle puzzle will look like.

There are three parts to everyone’s Healthy Lifestyle puzzle. I call it the Triangle of Health. The Mental part of the puzzle includes your Personality, your Goals for your Future, how you communicate most effectively with others and the best way for you to decrease your stress on a daily basis.

The Physical side of your Triangle of Health includes your Fitness, Structural/Pain Assessments and any type of old injuries you will continually be dealing with. My broken neck and herniated discs are the biggest obstacles I will be dealing with for the rest of my life, but I can modify my fitness routine to minimize these problems.

Finally, the Chemical side of your Triangle of Health includes your Diet, Digestive Health, Blood Sugar Imbalances, Energy System Imbalances and Detoxification. Each of these pieces of your puzzle is important. But if you attempt to work on all of them at the same time you will fail. I know, I’ve tried.

My approach has matured, and I now only focus on only one thing at a time. If you thoughtfully consider your current situation, your intuition will steer you to the most important thing you need to address right now. Many times, if you take care of that major issue, many minor issues will disappear without you having to address them on their own.

As long as you have breath in your body, God has given you the ability to heal! Don’t let anybody try to convince you of anything different.