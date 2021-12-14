Kremitzki goes deep during TCHS girls basketball games this week

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Sophie Kremitzki hit four threes, three of which were late game daggers in the fourth quarter leading the Lady Warriors to a 50-44 victory over a solid St Thomas More squad. The senior and her teammates hit six threes in all in the back and forth skirmish that saw eleven lead changes in the first half alone and sixteen total in the game.

The Warriors first field goal took some work coming at the four minute mark of the first quarter while the Sabers starred on fire hitting their first six shots and eight of their first ten running out to an early lead. Taylor Musgrave and Isabelle Wilcox answered with a pair of runners for the black and gold before Ella Boyer and Kremitzki hit treys on consecutive possessions late in the stanza helping the Warriors keep pace.

Kremitzki was the only one with a bucket for Kohlbecker in the second but her six points in the period and a pair of free throws from Boyer kept the black and gold in striking distance at the breakdown four 29-25. Musgrave drained a three a minute into the third and the Warriors capped off a six-point run to end the stanza with a buzzer beater by Maddie Stahler to enter the final frame knotted at 35.

Coach K’s team pushed the ball in transition and turned up the pressure on defense, pulling in front for good following a Kremitzki three at the 2:34 mark of the fourth frame. The wing took over scoring all but two of Tuscola’s points in the last eight minutes and the first 13 of the period. Wilcox put a bow on top hitting both ends of a one and one to end the game.

“We played fairly well against a good STM team and shared the ball, 13 assists on 14 baskets,” stated coach K.. “We made our free throws, and Sophie had a monster offensive game and impressive stat line for us.”

It was the same a few nights later on Thursday as the Lady Warriors collected another hard fought victory but this time it took a little longer and was on the road. Kohlbecker’s crew moved to 6-5 on the year notching its first overtime win of the season, downing a good Shelbyville squad 47-45 on the Lady Rams home floor.

Neither team could shake the other ending each frame within a point of one another. It looked like the Warriors would escape regulation with the victory but a running buzzer beating three by the home team knotted it at 45 forcing overtime. In the end it was a pair of free throws by Boyer that proved to be the difference and the only points of the extra period as both squads tightened up on the defensive end of the floor.

Boyer was the only player in black and gold to reach double-digits scoring 18 points hitting four 3’s while going four of five from the charity stripe. She came away with her first double-double of the year grabbing a game-high ten rebounds. Stahler was a near miss on the double-digit plateau tallying 9 points while also hauling in eight boards. Next up was Musgrave with seven, followed by Kremitzki and Harley Woodard who both donated five points.

“There were stretches where we played really well on both ends of the court, when we do it for 32 minutes we will be hard to beat,” commented the coach. “Overall we rebounded well but did not shoot well or take good care of the basketball, we have to stop giving away possessions if we want to be an elite team. They made a heck of a shot to send the game to overtime, but Ella had ice water in her veins sinking those free throws. We had some superb defensive possessions especially in OT. Very proud of the effort to win on the road against a very good Shelbyville team.”