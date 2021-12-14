Horizon Health offering Safe Sitter class December 21 in Paris, IL

Horizon Health will offer a Safe Sitter class for boys and girls ages 11-13 on Tuesday, December 21. The class will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jasper Street Annex, 15323 US Highway 150, Paris.

Safe Sitter is a nationally recognized class that provides babysitters with basic life saving techniques so they are prepared to act in a crisis. The class provides tips on safety and security precautions, facts about child development and age-appropriate activities, and explains the business aspects of babysitting.

In addition to becoming well-qualified babysitters, adolescents who complete the class are also better prepared for parenthood. Other benefits include enhanced self-esteem, introductory employment skills, personal safety, and other life skills.

The cost is $35, which covers materials and lunch. Register by Wednesday, December 15, at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, call 217-466-4333.