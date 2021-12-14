County 4-H’ers participate in the Awesome Autumn Photo Contest

When planning activities for the new year, Shelby County 4-H Federation members discussed how they could bring more activities to youth in Unit 19, which is made up of Coles, Cumberland, Moultrie, Douglas and Shelby Counties. They decided to offer a photography contest for 4-H’ers. The Awesome Autumn Photography Contest was created with three age divisions; Cloverbuds (5-7 year olds), 8-13 year olds and 14-18 year olds. Two different categories were offered which included Fun in the Fall and Autumn Beauty. Cash prizes were sponsored by Shelby County 4-H Federation and Cumberland County 4-H Federation. There were a total of 36 entries from 26 different 4-H members. The winners are as follows:

Cloverbuds – Autumn Beauty:

1st – Will Hall (Shelby)

2nd – Anna Pruemer (Shelby)

3rd – Reese O’Dell (Shelby)

Cloverbuds – Fun in the Fall:

1st – Crosby Schultz (Shelby)

2nd – Nora Ahrens (Shelby)

3rd – Will Hall (Shelby)

8-13 year olds – Autumn Beauty:

1st – Sophia Tice (Mo-Do)

2nd– Bryleigh Elliott (Shelby)

3rd – Julia Moody (Moultrie-Douglas)

8-13 year olds – Fun in the Fall:

1st – Sophia Tice (Moultrie-Douglas)

2nd– Ethan Tice (Moultrie-Douglas)

3rd – Willow Potter (Cumberland)

14-18 year olds – Autumn Beauty:

1st – Blair Elliott (Shelby)

2nd– Kenly Carr (Coles)

3rd – Delaney Nation (Shelby)

14-18 year olds – Fun in the Fall:

1st – Delaney Nation (Shelby)

2nd – Kenly Carr (Coles)

3rd – Kristin Partlow (Shelby)

The overall winner was Sophia Tice with her Autumn Beauty photo and the runner-up was Crosby Schultz with his Fun in the Fall picture. Thank you to all the exhibitors who submitted photos. The judge, Jerry Brown, was very impressed with all the photos. Jerry is a seasoned photographer with a passion for helping others develop their photography skills. He has judged the Cumberland 4-H photography show multiple times. We are sincerely appreciative of his talents and time as it helps our members grow in their 4-H project.

For more information about joining 4-H in Moultrie-Douglas or other 4-H activities, contact Angie at 217543-3755 or email her at awelker@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 304 E Progress St, Arthur, Il .