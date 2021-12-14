Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar coming December 18 to the Otto Center

The Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar will be here to help you find that perfect gift for all of your Christmas shopping. Our amazing vendors have worked hard with the Elves to have unique and fascinating gifts for your consideration. We are very honored to have the Blue Sage Apiaries from Moweaqua, IL to join us. Their honey has won at the Illinois State Fair as well as the American Bee Federation Honey Show. Come see us on Saturday, December 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, Arthur, IL Thank you to our valued customers that support the small home based businesses that make our Bazaar so unique. We are taking January and February off to work on great ideas for 2022. Mark your calendars for our first Bazaar in 2022 on March 19. Merry Christmas to All from the Vendors at the Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar!

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for you to take a photo with him. There will be crafts for the young shoppers to do.