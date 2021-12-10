Marvin Wayne Shaw, age 89 of Kingman, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at The Lane House in Crawfordsville. He was born in Arthur, IL on November 1, 1932 to the late Pearl Brian Shaw and Ruth (Keys) Flood-Shaw.

Marvin graduated from Arthur High school in Illinois in 1952 and proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sargent from 1953-1955. After returning home he attended auctioneer school. His first auctioneer job was at the Arthur Sale Barn in Arthur, Illinois selling horses and he continued auctioneering at many farm sales for 40 years. One of his favorite jobs was helping sell the boys and girls 4-H animals at the Fountain County 4-H auctions. He also drove a school bus for Southeast Fountain Schools for 35 years. He really enjoyed hauling the boys and girls to their various school and sports activities. He was known as one of the greatest school bus drivers ever by many. He had many great memories, such as the banty chickens that rode under the school bus all the way to school and the students had to catch the chickens.

Marvin was married on October 7, 1967 to Helen Ashwill, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Kevin W. Shaw of Hillsboro and Kurt A. Shaw of Kingman; nephew, Dennis Conn of Tuscola, IL; great niece, Tracy Bovee of Bloomington, IL and her 3 sons; nieces, Linda Flood of Texas and Lisa Flood of Wisconsin; and great nephew, Elliott Conn of Champaign, IL.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Conn and Shirley Swisher-Schrock; step-brothers, Joseph Shaw and Jim Flood; and nephew Michael Swisher.