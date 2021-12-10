Clarice Kathryn Schweighart, 88, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Carriage Crossing Assisted Living, Arcola, Il., where she had been a resident for 3 years.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 16, 2021 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father John Titus officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. She will be laid to rest in Tuscola Cemetery.

Clarice was born May 9, 1933, the youngest daughter of Herman N. and Loretta K. Laley Decker. Growing up on a farm south of Philo, Illinois, as the country was recovering from The Great Depression, was where Clarice discovered hard work ethics, family devotion and the Catholic faith. She attended Philo schools and graduated from Unity High School in 1951. Upon graduating, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois.

On November 26, 1953, Clarice married Gaylord Schweighart of Pesotum. They started their married life in Champaign, Il. where Gaylord worked for Illinois Power Company and a year later their first daughter, Jan was born. Gaylord accepted a lineman’s position with C.I.P.S. and the young family found themselves moving to Tuscola in 1957. Soon after, daughters Elizabeth (Beth) and Kathryn (Kathie) completed their family. Tuscola was where they would call home and become active citizens of the community.

Clarice was typical of most housewives of the 1960’s; staying home to tend to the house and children while making sure meals were waiting for Gaylord at the end of the work day. She took pride in keeping an impeccable clean and tidy house. Having three girls to raise would bring forth Clarice’s sewing skills. Her skills were passed down to her daughters as she guided them through their 4-H sewing projects. She was an avid tennis player and bowler. Clarice and Gaylord loved to dance. As her family became more independent and changing with the times, Clarice went back into the workforce working several secretarial positions, including; USI Chemical / Polytrip Division, Tuscola Cooperative Grain, Dr. John Cunningham and Douglas County Extension Office.

Clarice enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s variety of events throughout the years from softball, pom pon, football, basketball, soccer, school musicals and concerts. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and gardening. She was a devout Catholic and active member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and the Rosary & Altar Society, Tuscola. Throughout the years, Gaylord and Clarice developed many lasting friendships. One cherished group of friends in particular was the ‘Pinochle Group’ of 50+ years which consisted of the Dietrich’s, Hausmann’s, Huffman’s & Kleiss’. Clarice was also an active member of the American Business Club Auxiliary. Clarice and Gaylord had the opportunity to travel to Hawaii with great friends and to Europe where they would visit Bremmelbach, France, the home of Schweighart ancestors.

After a short battle with cancer, Gaylord died on March 2, 1998. Clarice married Clarence Painter, in 2007. He passed away on March 28, 2019.

Those who will be left with a void in Clarice’s absence include her daughters: Jan Hastings (Greg), Tuscola, Beth Fancher (Phil), Louisville, Il., Kathryn Clapper (Curt), Tuscola; grandchildren: Melinda Hastings Smith, South Elgin, Il., Aaron Hastings, Tuscola, Cole Clapper, Mahomet, Il., Mitch Clapper (Jourdan), Tuscola; great-grandchildren: Halle Kathryn Smith, Cade Smith and Wyatt Clapper. Also surviving are siblings Mary Grace Bowen, Alvin Decker, Verina Wilhelm and Gerald Decker.

Upon her passing, Clarice will relish in a reunion with friends and family that include her sisters: Genevieve Clark and Wilfrieda Gillins and brother: Maurice Decker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SAM’s Food Pantry, Alzheimer’s Association or perhaps the next time you clean your house go above and beyond and think of Clarice.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Carriage Crossing Arcola for their loving care and friendship given their mother.

