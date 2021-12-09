Ronald D. McConkey, 84, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 9:46 a.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Gordon Wonsey officiating. Military graveside rites will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. on Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Ron was born on August 12, 1937 in Paris, IL, the son of Homer and Nora Bailey McConkey. He married Nancy C. McGuire on August 30, 1955 in Paris, IL. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons: Johnnie (Laura) McConkey of Palm Bay, FL, David McConkey of Arcola and Donnie (Tracy) McConkey of Micco, FL, daughter: Rhonda (Jack) Ledbetter of Tuscola, 10 grandchildren, 11 grandchildren and brother: Bob McConkey of Oakland, IL,

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter and brother: Bill McConkey.

Ron served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from Quantum Chemical Company in Tuscola.

He was a member of the Paris Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting and spending time with his family.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

