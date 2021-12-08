Sharon L. Armstrong, 68, of Decatur passed away on December 3, 2021 at the Tuscola Health Care Center.

Sharon was born on November 6, 1953 in Tuscola to John and Georgia (Renner) Armstrong.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Hayman; three grandchildren, Gage Hayman, Rylee Hayman, and Nora Hayman; one sister, Nancy (Martin) Moore; several nieces and nephews; her Aunt Betty Armstrong and many beloved cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Georgia Armstrong; and one sister, Marsha Thompson.

Sharon graduated from Tuscola High School in 1971 and would go on to attend Parkland College and graduate as an accredited Dental Assistant, the first of several skilled professions she would tackle and master.

Sharon was extremely creative and imaginative, in her work and hobbies. She created impressive stained and etched glass works. But her greatest joy was spending time with her son and her grandchildren. Anyone who knew Sharon was touched by her kindness and generosity.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a knack for telling funny stories and making people laugh. Sharon never knew a stranger. She had a host of friends, too many to list. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

We rejoice in knowing she is at perfect peace now.

Services for Sharon are incomplete at this time and will be held at a later date.