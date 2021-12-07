Tuscola boys basketball’s team effort too much for VG Blue Devils

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys basketball team poured in 23 points in the opening eight minutes of action and never looked back, invoking a running clock in the fourth frame dominating a visiting Villa Grove squad by over 50 points 83-22. Coach Justin Bozarth’s squad lit up the scoreboard early and often hitting nearly 50 percent of their shots from the field in the game and were even better from long range, draining 54 percent from behind the arc sinking 12 of 22. Eight Warriors in all drained a three while all twelve that were dressed found their way into the official scorebook.

Jalen Quinn was at the top of the list scoring a game-high 21 points on nine of 15 from the field and two of three from three-point range. He broke the ice after the tip and also added four rebounds, four steals and three assists to the stat sheet in just three quarters of action. Fellow senior Preston Brown followed the opening bucket with a seven-point run of his own, draining a deep ball to kick-start the offensive onslaught. Quinn then hit a trey of his own and classmate Haven Hatfield followed with a bucket in the low post as Tuscola built a 16-0 lead to open the game.

It never got any closer as the Warriors ran away and hid in the second quarter behind threes by Colton Musgrave, Easton Cunningham and Jackson Barrett entering the break on top 45-12. The Warriors grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and scored on six of them. Defensively they turned the Blue Devils over 32 times scoring nearly 30 points in transition. Quinn twice went coast-to-coast with a steal and dunked on the other end.

“Our energy to start the game was really good,” stated the coach. “Defensively, we did a great job turning them over which led to a lot of transition points. We are at our best when our defensive pressure leads to good, quick looks at the offensive end.”

Josiah Hortin was second on the scoring list with 12 points to his credit sinking three three’s. Next was Brown who donated 11 points to the cause. Post players Chris Boyd and Haven Hatfield banged their way nine and seven respectively while Barrett tallied six points on a pair of treys. Hatfield and Musgrave were tops in the rebound department each grabbing five boards apiece helping the Warriors improve to 3-0 on the year.