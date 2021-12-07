Strong start not enough for TCHS Warriors in Shoes for Santa Classic

By Lenny Sementi

Head basketball coach Justin Bozarth and his boys in black and gold showcased their talents early in a showdown of state ranked teams from Illinois and Indiana this past Saturday in the ‘Shoes for Santa Classic’ in Brownsburg, Indiana. The classic boasted a Division-1 commit or prospect on all 14 teams in the seven-game shootout.

Loyola commit Jalen Quinn and a tenth ranked senior laden Warrior roster squared off with the fourth ranked 1A team in Indiana in the second tussle of the day. Gary’s 21st Century Charter Academy Cougars boasted a pair of 6’4” D-1 prospects in the back court another, 6’5” high flying wing with D-1 looks, a 6’7” wing and a 6’10” monster in the middle. Oh and add to that a bench loaded with athletic ability that they threw at Quinn on defense throughout the contest.

In a game that will pay big dividends later in the year the Warriors showed no fear attacking the daunting frontcourt jumping out early behind a balanced offensive attack that saw four players enter the scorebook in the first eight minutes of action. Quinn won the opening tip and then scored on the ensuing possession to get the ball rolling. The senior hit another bucket in the frame and five free throws, scoring nine of his 30 points in the first stanza.

Senior classmate Preston Brown hit a pair of jumpers to help the cause and fellow senior Haven Hatfield beat their big man down low for a bucket while junior Easton Cunningham stepped outside the arc for a three. All that led to an 18-9 lead at the first buzzer for Bozarth’s boys.

They didn’t stop there trading hoops with the talented team from the north east before Cunningham hit his second three of the contest pushing the lead into the double digits 25-15 with just under three minutes left before the half. But it was not enough as the Cougars forced five turnovers in the final two and a half minutes of the second stanza and scored on five of them. Century not only erased Tuscola’s advantage but moved in front by three on the back of a 12-0 run to end the second heading to the locker rooms on top 30-27.

The Cougars then hit the first two baskets of the third and rode the 19-2 wave to a 75-54 victory. Brown and Colton Musgrave each hit three’s in the stanza and James Parsley connected from outside the arc in the fourth as Bozarth’s bunch refused to go away. Quinn, despite surviving a physical defensive onslaught that included a pair of Cougars fouling out late and six trips to the charity stripe, kept on scoring adding 13 of his game-high 30 points to his totals in the first six minutes of the final frame.

“This was a fantastic experience, getting an opportunity to play one of the better teams in Indiana is not something we would turn down or shy away from,” stated the coach. “Found a lot out about ourselves by playing. Solidified some beliefs we had about our team’s potential but also exposed some areas we need to improve upon between now and late February.”

Both teams took care of the ball, turning it over just 12 times each. Century won the battle of the boards by nine and got out and ran after the first quarter scoring a third of their points in transition running the floor. They found their way to the hoop on the move scoring 48 points in the paint more than a few times before Tuscola’s defense could get set up.

Brown was a point shy of the double-digit plateau scoring nine points, including a three. Hatfield and Cunningham were next up adding six a piece to the cause. Quinn did a little of everything grabbing a team-high six rebounds while dishing out four assists and swiping three steals.

“We only had 12 turnovers in the game but six in the second quarter. And the majority of those six came in the last 2:30 minutes. Their length and athleticism sped us up and they closed the half on a 12-0 run,” Bozarth commented. “We just didn’t close the half well. In addition, our attention to detail on the defensive end in third quarters this year has been an area of weakness. We’ve got to do a better job bringing the same energy we do in the 1st quarter to the 3rd quarter.”