National Resident Hall Honorarium donates to SBL Regional Cancer Center

The Eastern Illinois University’ chapter of the National Resident Hall Honorarium (NRHH) raised $1,800 for the SBL Regional Cancer Center in honor of breast cancer awareness month. In October, the group sold shirts, mugs, and hand sanitizer covered in breast cancer awareness logos. Some of the EIU housing staff volunteered to be pied in the face, which added to the fundraising effort.

Students join NRHH because they want to develop their leadership abilities and be involved in philanthropic causes. They conduct two fundraisers annually, as service is one of the NRHH pillars. The EIU chapter of the NRHH began donating to the SBL Regional Cancer Center in 2014, but this year, the group raised a record-breaking amount.

“We are so grateful for the supportive, hard-working EIU students who give their time and energy to provide assistance to our SBL Regional Cancer Center patients. The funds donated by EIU’s NRHH will help cover items associated with care for those patients who have no insurance or limited ability to pay,” Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, said.

For more information about the SBL Regional Cancer Center, please call 217 258-2250. For more information about charitable giving to SBL, please call the SBL Foundation at 217 258-2511.