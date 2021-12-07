My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

The first thing I want to do tonight is to thank each and every one of you that have reached out to me offering your condolences for the passing of my mother. As much as a tough guy I would have liked myself to be through this; I’m not. Again, thank you for caring. It’s especially difficult for me to move on when each and every day I must drive past her home, the family home, in order to get to my own home. Here I am whining about my daily travels when I have one brother that must continue to live in mom’s house and another that lives directly next door. I guess maybe I’ll just stop feeling sorry for myself and show more compassion for these two brothers of mine. Losing your mom is tough.

So let’s talk about vaccinations tonight. Those of us that were hesitant getting the first two rounds but did anyway because of all the government hype selling us a cure all, what now? A few months back the Delta variant emerged. Were we safe? Nope, we were told to get a booster to be absolutely safe. If you got the booster are you safe from Delta? Nope. Break through cases were and still are being documented all over the world. “Now what do we do?” “Shut up and wear a mask, two if you can.” But we were told if we were vaccinated we need not wear a mask right? Dr. Fauci changed his mind yet again, about three times now, and went on a media tour scolding anyone that dare challenge him about any of his back tracking, lies, and what I think most; he really never knew for sure what the hell he should be telling Americans. Fauci was put in an impossible position of being tapped first by Trump and now Biden to steer Americans down the correct path to life saving health measures as COVID is concerned. To say he has failed is an understatement.

Fauci would have been done an enormous favor had Biden fired him as he did every other Trump appointee. But Fauci loved the media attention and relished the trust that newly elected President Biden had in him to continue the course. Biden promised to conquer the COVID invasion and with Dr. Fauci as his wingman, the two of them would make America the gold standard on how to defeat the COVID scourge. They have failed miserably and continue their walk of shame. Biden might save his own skin if he were to fire Fauci now and blame all of their failures on Fauci and Trump. Trump for ever putting Fauci in charge from the get go and Fauci for secretly being an undercover Trump supporter who has been trying to sabotage the Biden efforts from the beginning. Makes for a great daytime soap opera if for nothing else.

Back to the shots. So let’s check this; two shots and all’s well. Oops, enter the Delta variant and a booster should do it. Did we forget to tell you that even with shots you can not only still be a carrier of the virus but, you may still get the virus yourself shots and all. So wear masks again all Americans and wear two if you can. That should do it good citizens, we’re just about to have this under control! Washington DC elites are celebrating and decided that spending 4 trillion dollars the treasury doesn’t have is a great idea even with inflation winning the race in breaking the middle class workers of any chance of being financially secure. Fortunately this Schumer sponsored economy killer is stalled in the Senate by two of his own. Thank those two for having the good sense to tell the truth about this insane spending bill. Stop the money press! Back to COVID! Enter the newest variant, Omicron.

What do we do? “Get your booster, says Biden and wingman Fauci!” But why Mr. President? Are there not a few reported cases that some of those people that contracted Omicron had not only their first shots but also the booster? “Shut up and wear a mask, two if you can, and all of you that haven’t gotten the booster go get it!” “Even Cornpop got his shots and he’s a bad dude,” says Joe! I’m asking a serious question here tonight; does anyone, anyone in the world have a truthful and science based answer to what in the hell we Americans should do to keep us safe? Is there even an answer, other than wingman Fauci’s fix of lockdowns, school closings, travel bans, and triple layer masking of all Americans? Well, unless you work in the health service, police and fire fighting service, military service, and most food vending service, then all of you “essential workers’’ can keep working, maybe get sick and die, all for the “essential service” of keeping everyone else alive and safe. Something about this plan has the read of a first grader to me. When we were kids out here in Hillcrest we would play army. The older kids would tell us younger kids, “you go around the corner first, if you get shot the rest of us will retreat to safe cover.” I would ask, “Yeah but what good will that do if I get shot and now I’m out of the game?” “Well then at least the rest of us know where the enemy is,” the older guys would say! And yes I still went around the corner first and yes I got shot every time.

Essential service workers; you’re those Hillcrest younger army guys. I’m not an anti- vaccination person. I’ve gotten the first two shots because the information I had available to me at the time convinced me to do so. I’ve not gotten the “booster” shot yet because of what has happened recently. Now will there be a second booster shot recommended we all get? Maybe a third and a fourth down the road? I’m not introducing all of these lab chemicals into my body without more positive science that proves they are safe. More variants will emerge. Will these mean more shots? Where or will it end. Pharmaceutical companies are getting rich with government purchases of their “boosters”. Boosters that we know will not always work on all people. So what’s the answer? Therapeutic treatments that will lessen the severity of the illness. This is the answer, this is the fix to all the hysterics and all the government theater to COVID. After all, wasn’t the common cold once a deadly flu virus itself?

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)