Lady Hornets basketball team end successful seasons in regionals

By Kendra Hennis

Eighth Grade

Regionals – Oakwood

During the first round of regional play, the eighth grade Lady Hornets were put up against Griswell, where they were defeated 21-8. Reese Davis led the team with four points and Amaryiah Banda and Hannah Kidwell each added two.

After the game, Coach Beth Pugh said,” The eighth grade girls had a rough game for their first round game of the regional tournament. We were a little short handed. We had three girls sick, Chloe Fowler, Lilly Kurtz, and Jazmine West. Jazmine has been injured and would not have played. Both Chloe and Lilly are major contributors to the game. Chloe is very talented and brings a lot of basketball intelligence to the court. We did not have any practice time to adjust to not having these two girls in the line up. The girls played hard and some of the girls had to play in different positions. We had many open shots, but they did not go in and we did not rebound well. We usually play really tough defense, but we started out a little slow. The girls really tried to be more aggressive in the second half, but still could not make shots.

As coaches you feel bad for your players when things are not going as planned. That is a life lesson that you learn from sports. You just can’t pack up and go home because things are tough, you have to struggle through and try your best.

We are very proud of the girls for all their effort in this game and the entire season. These girls never give up. They have been behind in many games and came back to tie it up or make a really close game of it. They have shown a lot of improvement during the last two years. Last year they did not get a full season of basketball and didn’t get as much summer work as teams in the past. We had girls that this was their first year of basketball.”

She added that the eighth grade finished their regular season 9-13 (9-14 after regionals) and had a conference record of 4-1.

Seventh Grade

Regionals – St. Joe

The seventh grade Lady Hornets took in St. Joe during their first round of regional play on November 20. The team put up a tough fight, but was ultimately defeated 12-11. Sawyer Cleland led the team with four points, Kinzie Cleland followed with three, and Abbey Meyer and Sicily Moss each contributed two points.