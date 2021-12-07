Do you want a quiet place to contemplate the coming of Christmas? Do you want to sing Christmas Carols? Would you like to enjoy a cookie while doing either of these things? If you answered Yes! Then we have a treat for you. On Sunday, December 12 from 2-4 p.m., Lake Fork United Church of Christ, three miles north of Atwood, invites you to Christmas on the Prairie Nativity Walk at Lake Fork.

The Lake Fork church will be decorated for Christmas. Members of the congregation will be bringing in their crèches, manger scenes that they have at home. Come to see the variety of manger scenes around the church while thinking about the upcoming birth of Jesus. At 3 p.m. we will pause to sing Christmas carols from our hymn book. We intend to sing all of them, many we normally do not have time to sing during the Christmas season.

There will also be a decorated area available where you can sit and meditate or have a picture taken.

Please join us anytime that afternoon from 2-4 p.m. and begin your Christmas celebrations.