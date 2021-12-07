Ball security hurts Lady Warriors basketball team in games this week

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls basketball team played their sixth road game in a row at St. Joe last Tuesday the November 30 before returning to the friendly confines of TCHS gymnasium this past Thursday to open the Central Illinois Conference schedule. Tim Kohlbecker’s squad opened the two games strong but ball security was an issue in both at times and the result was a pair of losses falling to St Joe 55-42 and Clinton 45-26.

The Lady Warriors wrapped up the six game road swing opening up strong against a tall Lady Spartan squad running out to a 13-6 lead midway through the first. Ella Boyer opened the contest outside the arc and scored ten of the black and gold’s 13 points in the first quarter. Harley Woodard hit both ends of the a one and one and Taylor Musgrave tallied one from the charity stripe as well but the home team rallied scoring the final seven points of the frame to knot it at 13.

Boyer hit a runner early in the second as the two teams traded points. Sophie Kremitzki hit her first basket early in the stanza and connected on a pair from the line keeping the status quo but like the first SJO got hot late breaking a 22-22 tie with a pair of treys and a nine-point run to enter the break on top 31-22. Tuscola gave up another eight-point run early in the third as the Spartans took advantage of five turnovers in the frame and hit three three’s to build a 40-24 advantage and held on for the win.

“St Joe was another game in which we started well and played a really good 14-15 minutes and then mental errors hurt us,” commented the coach. “We were able to shut down their three best offensive threats but their complementary players hurt us. Allowing 55 points will not win games especially against one of the best 2A teams in central Illinois.”

Tuscola turned the ball over 16 times but was tough on defense posting 15 steals in the end they struggled to score shooting just over 25 percent from the field. Boyer ended the night going four of ten from the field and two of four from the arc adding a team-high 12 points to her season totals while swiping five steals. Kremitzki and Woodard were both good on five of six from the line both scoring seven points in the game. Woodard also was tough on the boards combining with Maddie Stahler for eight rebounds securing four a piece and Musgrave stood strong on defense hustling her way to four steals.

The second frame was once again the difference in the league opener against Clinton. Boyer was the offensive catalyst early in the contest hitting three of her four first half threes in the first eight minutes of action helping the Warriors to a 10-8 lead at the first buzzer. She was the only Warrior to score from the field in the 16 minutes of the game as the Lady Maroons broke it open with a 21 point second stanza scoring eight points off turnovers entering the break on top 29-13. Clinton got bench scoring in the third, hit their free throws down the stretch and limited the Warriors to single-digit scoring in the final two periods to collect the win.

Tuscola was good on just nine of 36 from the field shooting 25 percent. Boyer was tops for scoring 14 while Stahler and Macaulay tallied three each. Kremitzki hit the boards hard securing a team best six rebounds. Boyer and Stahler found their way to four boards each while Woodard protected the paint finding her way to four steals.

“It was a big game for Clinton,” the coach stated. “Their coach said they pointed to this game on the schedule because of our success against them the past few years and it showed. Defensively we played well enough to win, but our offense has to improve. I put a majority of the blame for offensive issues on me, and a fraction on inexperience. I have to coach it better, spending more time, getting the ball to players where they can be successful, and running more sets for our scorers to take advantage of their strengths. We need to make sure the kids keep their heads up because we will be better. We have to move the ball, share it, be less impatient and make defenses work. We have a team with a variety of levels of experience—-we are a work in progress and I have to find a way to mesh this group—-once we do, we will be a tough matchup for anybody.”

“We are getting better, our girls are playing hard. Sophie and Harley are leading us in rebounding. Sophie is our “Swiss Army knife” having to play and guard multiple positions. She has been our best interior defender doing a heck of a job on two of the better post players this week that we will see. Musgrave is doing an outstanding defensive job and Izzy Wilcox an improved all around player. Maddie Stahler is solid and might be best when driving to the hoop.”