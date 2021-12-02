Clyde William “Bill” Miller, 88, of Tuscola, passed away 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his home in Tuscola, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be in Hewitt Cemetery, Lovington, with Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429. Memorials may be made to the Lovington Church of God or to the First Baptist Church in Tuscola.

Bill was born on March 17, 1933, in Decatur; the son of Sidney and Cleo (Taylor) Miller. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill married Alma Kate Netherton on November 29, 1952 in Fort Smith, AR; she survives, they shared 69 wonderful years together. He was a member of the Lovington Church of God and the First Baptist Church in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife, Kate of Tuscola; sons, Dr. Bill (Laurie) Miller of Winterset, IA, and Dr. Rick (Brook) Miller of Charleston; daughter, Connie (Mike) Carlson of Decatur; grandchildren, Mindi (Nick) Shields of Tuscola, Allison (Thomas) Lindner of Des Moines, IA, Caitlyn (Chad) Zimmerman of Des Moines, IA, Amy (Dan) Iddins of Fishers, IN, Lindsay (Shawn) Dubbs of Markleville, IN, Sarah (Dustin) Walker of Decatur and Kelsey (Jake Allgood) Miller of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Tyler, Harper, Leo and Briar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter, Julie Griffin.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com