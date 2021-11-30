Villa Grove Blue Devils High School winter sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Basketball

Overrun by Raiders

Cold shooting doomed the Blue Devils in their season opener vs. Iroquois West on November 15, as the Blue Devils fell by a score of 43-18. Emma Buesing, Kaylee Arbuckle and Ava Vollmer each scored four points for VGHS. Jobella Crafton was a beast on the glass, pulling down three offensive rebounds (nine total) and Haley Stutz dished out three assists and pilfered three steals to help the cause.

Boys Basketball

Remembered by Titans

Glacially cold second half shooting by the Blue Devils helped Tri County erase a 41-29 halftime lead in a 63-57 opening game loss on November 22. Layne Rund led the way with 16 points despite an uncharacteristic 0-11 night from behind the arch, and Parker Stevens also reached double figures with ten points. Rund also keyed the VGHS defensive effort, pulling down defensive rebounds and snatching five steals. Stevens also dished out four assists to help the offensive effort.

Cleaned by Streaks

Another abysmal shooting night from behind the arch (3-18) doomed the Blue Devils in a 61-31 loss to Martinsville on November 23. Parker Stevens tallied eight points to lead the VG offensive effort, while Robert Fancher chipped in with two assists.

Hale Bopped by Comets

VGHS had no answers for a solid Oakwood quintet, falling 63-22 on November 24. Parker Stevens led the devils in scoring, tallying seven points, while Robert Fancher added four points and Braydon Dowler and Ashton Harrison added three each. Brady Clodfelder fought for a team-high four rebounds for Villa Grove.

Cage Cardinals

The lid finally came off the baskets as VG hit eight of 18 three-pointers in a 58-52 win over Chrisman on November 26. The improved shooting came as no surprise to VG head coach Dan Sappenfield. “We literally have not had time to practice zone offense yet, due to illnesses and absences,” Sappenfield said. We were able to do about an hour-long zone walkthrough before the game and it showed.” Robert Fancher drained five three-pointers on his way to a 24-point night to lead the Blue Devils. Layne Rund also found the range, splashing three three’s to finish with 12 points on the night. Parker Stevens cued the Devil O, penetrating and dishing out seven assists. Peyton Smith made his presence known, yanking down 11 rebounds and chipping in with 8 points. Brady Clodfelder continued to do yeoman’s labor on the glass, hauling in six caroms, including three off the offensive boards. Improved ball movement fueled the victory, as Fancher passed out four assists and Rund added three.

Outlast Tribe

The Blue Devils ended their tournament on a high note, defeating Judah Christian 68-58 on November 26. Robert Fancher continued his torrid shooting, nailing seven of ten threes and both of his free throw attempts to finish with 23 points. Layne Rund also continued to dial in, hitting six of nine shots overall including three of six from beyond the arch to net 17 points. Parker Stevens added 14 points and 3 assists to forward the cause. Rund worked the glass to perfection from his guard spot, sliding in and grabbing 11 boards, and undersized forward Brady Clodfelder hauled in ten, including five on the offensive side of the ball. Peyton Smith worked for seven caroms to help out. Clodfelder and Rund each pilfered three steals to cue the defensive effort, and Rund rounded out his best overall effort of the year by dishing out six assists. Overall, Sappenfield was pleased with the week’s efforts. “There’s no way we could have duplicated the effort that my team exerted over the five games this week,” Sappenfield stated.