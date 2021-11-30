Moultrie County Health Dept. announces Dec. clinics for COVID-19

The Moultrie County Health Department (MCHD) will hold COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics during the month of December. Individuals may register for an initial vaccine series or a booster. All vaccinations are by appointment only.

The CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health recommend that anyone over the age of 18 be fully vaccinated and receive a booster. Individuals who have initially received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations must wait at least six months from their last injection before receiving a booster. Those who have received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least two months since their initial vaccination.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine currently available for children aged 5-17 years. The December 10th clinic will provide adult and children’s COVID-19 vaccines. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. It will be held at the Sullivan American Legion, 8 East Strain, Sullivan.

All other COVID-19 clinics will be held at the Moultrie County Health Department located at 200 S. Main, Sullivan. Please come inside 10 minutes prior to scheduled appointment time to complete paperwork.

For those who received a previous COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your vaccination card. It is also helpful to dress with a short-sleeved shirt so that the arm is accessible to the nurse.

Registration for vaccine appointments must be completed online. Please visit the MCHD website https://www.moultriehealth.org/ or the MCHD Facebook. Individuals needing assistance with making an appointment may call the MCHD at 217-728-4114 during office hours.

Johnson & Johnson: Wednesday, December 1, 9:30-11:30 a.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/5cc318e2-b0a6-4315-9830-8d3c17fbc523/?fbclid=IwAR3cPENlkJBVXsqU7b-PBm7fhRryuDbzFu241n6DeudPZWUAQ2w-obLVXQs

Moderna: Friday, December 3, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; 1:30-3:30 p.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/6b98ede1-aaad-46fe-b96a-d95898fbd0d0/?fbclid=IwAR0ogNmXNY7WkL8nXu4-62mHZs_3muSt1FF0zIAVrEE1F4XZaFNxID6567E

All Vaccines: Friday, December 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., held at the American Legion, Sullivan. For ages 5 years old and older. Children aged 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410011851&fbclE7yMfwravA75-zZ0WEb7cAZ8CURvwgUWOSyflKmRaEMrE5Na8HfpVn0

Johnson & Johnson: Wednesday, December 15, 9:30- 11:30 a.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/3039aa1d-90c7-4e9f-a7b5-266b789d29be/?fbclid=IwAR2DnvcD9N1tSgb6hCipNqymcjHpsgga8KOruJp834kmFLCCjiMoTeQkSPU

Moderna: Friday, December 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30- 3:30 p.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ff6daa34-daee-479e-8150-6adcfd485447/?fbclid=IwAR1ikiW0ESvjOsZGtHSmuzAxN98a6B1F1DKg51SSOXfWJA0penA5caa7Sts

Moderna: Monday, December 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.jvare.com/IL-IDPH/fb7ae999-7c01-4025-ae65-7a347950f2 /?fbclid=IwAR1numIzVXwqMUOVGUobcBbU7Qo3BIX2nK3oKaMh-p4w16WeuJSynV_l8fk

Johnson & Johnson: Wednesday, December 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/3673e071-0955-4d3a-8850-6f0d5075/?fbclid=IwAR1numIzVXwqMUOVGUobcBbU7Qo3BIX2nK3oKaMh-p4w16WeuJSynV_l8fk

To find other COVID-19 vaccination providers, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

For more news about COVID-19 and other services that the MCHD can provide, please visit https://www.moultriehealth.org/ or follow MCHD on Facebook.