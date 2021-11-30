Lady Warriors girls basketball bust through to win against Uni High

By Lenny Sementi

Girls Basketball head coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew struggled to score, dropping a pair of thrillers against a pair of ranked teams in Marshall and ALAH to open the season before putting one in the win column against a solid University High team Thursday, November 18. Scoring wasn’t an issue in the game versus Uni putting four players into the double-digit scoring column en-route to a 78-31 victory.

Junior Ella Boyer exploded for a game, season and career-high 26 points. The point guard for the black gold scored in every fashion but was the most lethal outside the arc hitting all six of the Warrior’s treys going six for ten from three point land accounting for 18 of her points. She also put in some work on the defensive end as she tied with senior Taylor Musgrave each recording a game-high six steals.

Next up were senior Sophie Kremitzki and sophomore Sydney Moss who both ended their nights with six buckets and 13 points a piece. Kremitzki also donated four assists to the cause while Moss corralled five rebounds. Speaking of rebounds Harley Woodard continued her domination of the boards coming away with a game-high nine, just missing a double-double adding ten points to her season stat sheet. She also kicked the ball out recording a game-high five assists. Isabelle Wilcox’s high-energy attack led five rebounds and four assists, finding Maddie Stahler twice for buckets on her way to five points.

Tuscola ran out to an early double-digit advantage after the first eight minutes of action and never looked back. They limited the home team to just six points in the second stanza and a mere four points in the fourth.

“It was nice to get the first win out of the way,” stated Kohlbecker. “Our on the ball defense was outstanding, we came away with 30 steals and limited them to just three scorers. We controlled the boards with Harley leading the way.”