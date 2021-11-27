Connie J. Prosser, 84, of Hugo passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence.

Connie was born on January 7, 1937 to Katherine and Woodrow Stutz. She had a brother Wally and a sister Sandra Sexton. She married Jim Prosser on June 26, 1955 at the Newman Methodist Church. They were married 55 wonderful years.

She is survived by her sons Stan (Jill) Prosser, Steve (Barb) Prosser, and Jamie Prosser. Also surviving are her grandchildren Chelsea, Jordan, Josh, Justin, Stephanie, Alysia, Caitlyn, Caleb, Austin, and two step grandchildren John Ross and Nikki. Connie was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. They were always greeted with a smile she saved just for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Jim. She is survived by her siblings.

Besides her family, Connie had friends, co-workers, and tax clients that became family to her. She was known for her cooking, knowledge of farm management, love of reading, and her calm demeanor. Connie was a close, special friend to many, and will be missed at the Hugo Jolly Bunch, and there will be an empty seat when there is a Euchre game.

Connie made Hugo home from the day she married Jim, to the day she died. She was an active member of the Hugo Community Church until it dissolved, then attended the Murdock United Methodist Church, and most recently Villa Grove Christian Church.

Connie was the center of this family, and her love and strength will continue to serve all who loved her. Her family gatherings were frequent and delicious.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Villa Grove Christian Church or Murdock United Methodist Church.

The visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove). Funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 with burial following at the Hugo Cemetery.