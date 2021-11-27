Alan F. Bender, 77, of Villa Grove passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital.

Alan was born on July 18, 1944 to Leon and Esther (Porterfield) Bender. He married Lucinda Best on January 8, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; she survives.

Also surviving are their three children, Christina Kay Mayhall, Eric Alan (KIim) Bender, and Laura Kay Bender; five grandchildren, Myranda Faye Mayhall, Bowen Alan Bender, Egan Alan Bender, Gwenlyn Bender, and Samuel Alan F. Bender; and one sister, Sue Cundall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon “Bus” and Esther Bender; one son, Timothy Alan Bender; two brothers and one sister.

Alan was a lifetime farmer in the Villa Grove area. He served on the Villa Grove School Board, coached Villa Grove softball, was a Murdock Township Trustee, a member of the Sacred Heart Parish, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Alan by donating your service to help your community as he often did. For those who would like to make a monetary donation, contributions can be made in Alan’s memory to the Villa Grove High School’s Alan Bender Scholarship Fund via the Villa Grove State Bank.