Beverly Jo Hastings, 88, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

A private service was held at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola IL with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Beverly was born November 4, 1933 in Franklin, IL, the daughter of Wilma Hamman Gregory. She was the youngest of five children.

She married Robert D. Hastings on Dec. 6, 1952. They were married 43 years prior to his death May 28, 1996.

She is survived by sons Greg (Jan), Craig, Randy (Angela) and Eric of Tuscola; daughter Tracy (Scott) Flesor of Howell, MI; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Robert, Payton and Lukas Hastings, Mindee Smith and Jeffrey (Nicole) and Amy (Christian Gydesen) Flesor; and three great-grandchildren Halle and Cade Smith and Ryan Flesor.

She is survived by a brother Robert Gregory of Jacksonville, IL, and sister Pat Arnold of Hilton Head, SC.

She was preceded in death by sisters Betty Sieving and Rosemary Gregory.

Beverly worked for the Secretary of State in Springfield after graduating from Meredosia High School. Upon arriving in Tuscola she was employed by USI Chemical before starting a 48-year career in the newspaper business in 1968. She served as the office manager and publisher for the Tuscola Review until 2005. She then started the Tuscola Journal in 2006 which she sold in 2016, retiring at the age of 83.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Las Vegas, and working in her yard in her younger years. She was a caring person who always had a smile and found great joy in helping others.

The family would like to thank Carle Hospice and caregiver Teresa Rahn for their wonderful care.

Memorials are suggested to the Carle Hospice or Tuscola Community Foundation.

