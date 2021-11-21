SAR/DAR announces this year’s selection of Good Citizens winners

The Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution would like to announce this year’s selection of Good Citizens. Each year since 1937 the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter DAR has recognized the outstanding high school senior of each of our county’s schools who most closely represents the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The DAR Good Citizen Program reflects two of the missions of the National Society which are education and patriotism. Selected for the DAR Good Citizen Award is Avery Kessler from Arcola, Sarah Rafferty from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Josephine Carroll from Shiloh, Kyla Gough from Tuscola, and Molly Little from Villa Grove. The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recognizes the SAR Good Citizen Award. Selected this year is Zachary Butler from Arcola, Jace Green from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Emery Keys from Shiloh, Amelia Bosch from Tuscola, and Liam Barr from Villa Grove. The DAR/SAR Good Citizens, families, and friends will be honored February 12, 2022 at a luncheon at the Arcola Methodist Church.