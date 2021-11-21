LWH CPA’s announces leadership changes at public accounting firm

As 2021 draws to a close and the next tax season draws near, LWH CPAs (Larsson, Woodyard & Henson, LLP) is at once happy and sad to announce leadership changes. After several years of preparing, partners Tom Davis, Holden Davis and Eric Bradham have fully retired as of October 15, 2021. They provided many years of excellent leadership and service to the firm and its clients. Everyone wishes them the very best and sincerely thanks them for being instrumental to the success of LWH CPAs.

With that, congratulations goes out to Megan Faulkner, CPA on becoming partner-in-charge of the Casey office. Megan interned at LWH CPAs while earning her MBA at Eastern Illinois University and has worked her way up to become a partner. During her time with the firm, Megan has primarily focused on tax services, with an emphasis in estate, fiduciary and exempt organization work.

Megan is pictured above with fellow partners Katie Knoll, CPA (Paris and Casey), Curtis Root, CPA (firm administrative partner and partner-in-charge of the Tuscola office) and Marla Coffman, CPA (partner-in-charge of the Paris office). The firm is also planning to make Whitney Manwarring, CPA (not pictured) a partner on June 1, 2022. Whitney has been assisting with many of Tom and Holden’s clients for several years and will continue to work with most of them going forward.

Christen Reed, a long-time Paris resident, has also joined the firm after spending the last 20 years with James D. Motley CPA. In addition to providing income tax services, Christen also assists clients with various accounting and audit services.

LWH CPAs is a 20 person regional public accounting firm with offices in Paris, Tuscola and Casey. If you are interested in learning more about the firm’s services please visit www.lwhcpa.com. Potential new clients are encouraged to call one of the offices and schedule an appointment as soon as possible.