Carol Irene Bauer, formerly of Tuscola and Atwood, IL, passed away at 3:25 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Carriage Crossing, Champaign, IL

Carol is survived by her husband: William T. Bauer, sons: Carl Bauer of rural Ivesdale and Michael (Sarah) Bauer of Villa Grove, daughter: Lorianne Bauer of Champaign, grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jayden and Cameron Bauer, great-grandchildren: Cassidy Underwood and Caydin Gandy, brother: David (Donna) Schmidt of London, KY and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded by her parents: Carl H. and Irene F. Shaffer Schmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.

Carol met Bill while studying Home Economics at Eastern Illinois University. He introduced her to his family and the Catholic Church. Her love of both was a cornerstone for the rest of her life. She and Bill were married in 1958. In short order they settled in Petersburg, IL. There they built their family. The farm called Bill and they moved to Tuscola. She loved to play the piano. Once the kids were out of the house, she pursued her passion of helping others in to the Catholic faith as RCIA coordinator for many years.

Carol took great joy in cats, family and spending time with her many friends.

Memorials are suggested to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation @ michaeljfox.orgor to the Humane Society.

