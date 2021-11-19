Zachary Ryan Penny, 36, of Danville, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Private Military Graveside Services will be held at the Danville National Cemetery, Danville, IL.

Zach was born on June 12, 1985 in Urbana, IL, the son of Wayne R. Penny and Anna K. (Shannon) Penny.

Survivors include his daughter: Adaleigh Penny, girlfriend: Cassie Hutchins, father: Wayne (Stacey) Penny, sisters: Casey (Lindsey) Beyers-Penny and Meagan Penny, nephew: Spencer Rashid, step-brothers: Justin Barr, Jerad (Cassie) Barr and Jacob Barr.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Zach served his country as a US Army Ranger. He worked as a plumber at the VA in Danville, IL. He loved spending time with his daughter and working out. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

