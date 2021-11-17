Michael D. Showalter, 73, of Broadlands passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his home.

Michael was born on May 4, 1948 in Waurika, OK to Raymond and Juanita (Smith) Showalter. He married Jeanie Ray on July 23, 1967 in Tuscola, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanie Showalter; two children, Kevin (Barbi) Showalter and Regina (Rick) Tweedy; six grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew Hudson) Showalter, Lauren (Jon) Ashmore, Bailey (Makenzie) Means, Hunter (Harlee) Tweedy, Dalton (Kenzie) Tweedy, and Dillon Tweedy; five siblings, Shirley Foster, Darlene (Dave) Trinkle, Shelba (Dee) Brown, Randy (Donalda) Showalter, and Max (Vivian) Showalter; and one brother-in-law, Gary “Butch” Ray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Juanita Showalter; one sister, Gayle Ryans; two brother-in-laws, Claude Ryans and C.E. Foster; one sister-in-law, Sheila Ray; and his mother and father-in-law, Claude and Betty Ray.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with Pastor Trevor Oetting officiating; military rites will be conducted. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service (11 – 1 p.m.) at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Broadlands Fire Department or the Newman American Legion Post 201.